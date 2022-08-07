York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Many in Nebraska are under a Heat Advisory for soaring high temperatures and humidity this afternoon. Then a good chance of showers and storms with a cold front. The latest on the heat and rain here.
A warm front will generate isolated showers and storms today and a few could be severe. Hot day, but even hotter for many Tuesday before a cold front arrives. Full details on both fronts here.
Friday will be extremely hot across the state, but the heat looks even worse tomorrow in eastern Nebraska. Small chances of severe storms Saturday and Sunday as well. Full details here.
Small rain chances continue Thursday as a warm front lifts over the state. While today will be hot, Friday is looking even hotter. See where rain is most likely and how high our temps will climb here.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…
This evening in York: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temp…
Compared to yesterday, the heat won't be as bad Wednesday. But it won't be cool by any means. Rain chances still continue for some in Nebraska. Track the temperatures and rain in our latest forecast.
This evening in York: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, York folks …
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow.…
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.