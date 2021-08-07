Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in York, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in York. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.