The York area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies to…
For the drive home in York: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It loo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We…
The York area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degree…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecas…
This evening's outlook for York: Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible later at night. Low 67F. Wind…