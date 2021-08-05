The forecast is showing a hot day in York. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We'll see sunshine …
For the drive home in York: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It loo…
The York area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecas…
This evening's outlook for York: Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible later at night. Low 67F. Wind…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …