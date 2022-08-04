Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 93. A 67-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Many in Nebraska are under a Heat Advisory for soaring high temperatures and humidity this afternoon. Then a good chance of showers and storms with a cold front. The latest on the heat and rain here.
A warm front will generate isolated showers and storms today and a few could be severe. Hot day, but even hotter for many Tuesday before a cold front arrives. Full details on both fronts here.
Below normal temperatures expected across Nebraska again today. Enjoy it, because we're only going to be warming up from here! Track temps and rain chances thru the weekend in our updated forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect …
This evening in York: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temp…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies to…
Compared to yesterday, the heat won't be as bad Wednesday. But it won't be cool by any means. Rain chances still continue for some in Nebraska. Track the temperatures and rain in our latest forecast.
For the drive home in York: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot te…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it wi…