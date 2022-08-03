The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 96. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A warm front will generate isolated showers and storms today and a few could be severe. Hot day, but even hotter for many Tuesday before a cold front arrives. Full details on both fronts here.
Many in Nebraska are under a Heat Advisory for soaring high temperatures and humidity this afternoon. Then a good chance of showers and storms with a cold front. The latest on the heat and rain here.
With a cold front stalling out near us, the chance for showers and storms will continue Thursday and Friday in Nebraska. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
Below normal temperatures expected across Nebraska again today. Enjoy it, because we're only going to be warming up from here! Track temps and rain chances thru the weekend in our updated forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect …
This evening in York: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We'll see…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
Watch now: Good chance of rain across the state Wednesday, severe storms possible in central and western Nebraska
A cold front will begin pushing into Nebraska in the mid-afternoon today. Track the rain as it moves across the state and get the latest on the severe threat for western and central Nebraska here.
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies to…