The York area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 98. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a p…
York will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairl…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. High UV …
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
This evening in York: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Tuesday. Temperatures are pr…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorm…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will…
- Updated
New England dealt with Tropical Storm Henri over the past weekend -- nearly the first hurricane to make landfall in New England in 30 years.
The York area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear s…