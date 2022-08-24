York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2022 in York, NE
