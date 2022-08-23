Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2022 in York, NE

The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.