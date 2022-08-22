York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2022 in York, NE
Scattered showers and storms are expected today and a couple could produce damaging wind and hail. See when rain is most likely and who has the greatest chance of severe storms in our latest forecast.
While some could miss out, the chance of rain continues today. Will showers and storms impact your weekend plans? Find out in our updated forecast.
While the majority of the rain has departed the area, showers are going to linger throughout the day. See when rain is most likely and how cool it will get tonight in our latest forecast.
A little fog early this morning, but looking nice for the rest of the day. Showers and storms will start to push back into the area on Thursday. Find out what time our rain chance begins here.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
As a slow moving cold front works across the state, showers and storms are likely. Damaging wind, hail, and flooding could occur in a few spots. Full details on what to expect in our updated forecast.