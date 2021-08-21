 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2021 in York, NE

York will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

