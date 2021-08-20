The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for York: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, t…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperat…
The York area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear s…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless da…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of su…
York's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the York…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Th…