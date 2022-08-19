Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2022 in York, NE

The York area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.