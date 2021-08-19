 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2021 in York, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2021 in York, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

