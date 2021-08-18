The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
This evening's outlook for York: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, t…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperat…
York's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorro…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of su…
The York area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expe…
For the drive home in York: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, York…