Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2022 in York, NE

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in York. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

Local Weather

