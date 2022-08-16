Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2022 in York, NE
