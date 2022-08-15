The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a slow moving cold front works across the state, showers and storms are likely. Damaging wind, hail, and flooding could occur in a few spots. Full details on what to expect in our updated forecast.
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
This evening in York: Clear. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Friday. Temperatures are projected to …
York's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It l…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Pa…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
The York area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
York's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Yo…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees to…
This evening in York: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showi…