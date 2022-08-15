 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in York, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

