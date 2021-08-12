York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in York: Clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are p…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
This evening in York: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projec…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
The York area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
This evening in York: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today…
The Weather Guys explain what holds clouds up and why some are fluffy on top but flat on the bottom.
For the drive home in York: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Wi…