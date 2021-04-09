 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in York, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

