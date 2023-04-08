It will be a warm day in York. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2023 in York, NE
