Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in York, NE
