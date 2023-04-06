Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.