York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in York, with forecast models showing 29 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from WED 10:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in York, NE
