Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Wednesday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in York, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2023 in York, NE
