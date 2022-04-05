Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! York could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in York, NE
