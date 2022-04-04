Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2022 in York, NE
