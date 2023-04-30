York temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2023 in York, NE
