Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in York, NE

York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 32 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT.