Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in York, NE

York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 32 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Heavy rain and lightning look likely across central and eastern Nebraska this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes are all possible. Here's everything you need to know.
The greatest chance for severe storms is in the western half of the state this evening. The chance increases and shifts to the east for Friday evening. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes are possible for locations within the watch and the threat could spread northeast later tonight. Here's the latest information on the timing and impacts.
The threat of damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes is still present across central Nebraska tonight. Severe storms could return Saturday afternoon for eastern Nebraska. Here's the latest information.
Temperatures will be warm Friday in York. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
No record low temperatures this morning. While rain chances return today, they're going up in the days ahead. Find out when it looks the wettest and if we'll catch a break from the wind.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 d…
