Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2023 in York, NE
