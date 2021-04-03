Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in York, NE

York will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.