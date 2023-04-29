Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in York, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 28 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2023 in York, NE
