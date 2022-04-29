 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2022 in York, NE

Temperatures will be warm Friday in York. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News