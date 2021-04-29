York folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in York. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We will see a mix of …
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Today's temperature in York will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are i…
This evening's outlook for York: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. C…
This evening's outlook for York: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. York will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like…
York's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. York people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It lo…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies tod…
Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
This evening in York: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to b…