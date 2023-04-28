Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2023 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Comfortable temperatures and staying dry for most of Thursday, but the story changes for Friday. Cooling down and rain coming back with our ne…
After a chilly weekend, temperatures will be rising Monday thanks to a warm front, but showers are expected as well. Find out when and where r…
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? In our latest edition of "Weather Explained," a step-by-step guide to help keep you and …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…