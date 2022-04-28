Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2022 in York, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. There is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.