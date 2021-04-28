 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2021 in York, NE

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

