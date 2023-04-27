York people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2023 in York, NE
