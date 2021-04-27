Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in York, NE

Today's temperature in York will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.