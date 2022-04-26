 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2022 in York, NE

It will be a warm day in York. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

