Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2023 in York, NE
