Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2022 in York, NE

York temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in York, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

