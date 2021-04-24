Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Mostly clear skies. Low 36F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above fre…
York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Expe…
York people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
York's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. York people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It lo…
Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
This evening's outlook for York: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Hard freeze expected. Low 27F. Winds…
York temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Per…
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 d…
This evening in York: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York tomorrow. It sh…