York folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SUN 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.