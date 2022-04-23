 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2022 in York, NE

York will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in York, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 28 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News