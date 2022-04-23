Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2022 in York, NE

York will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in York, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 28 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.