Temperatures in York will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2023 in York, NE
