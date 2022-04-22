Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2022 in York, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 28 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until FRI 6:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.