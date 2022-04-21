 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in York, NE

It will be a warm day in York. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

