Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in York, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the North.