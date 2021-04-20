Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in York, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.